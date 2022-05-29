Former VHP Spox, Store Owner: Meet the People Behind Gyanvapi Mosque Petitions

"When I was coming back from Ayodhya in 1984 after offering Kar Seva (voluntary labour) I was troubled by the thought if there was a way to 'free' Lord Shiva in Kashi. I kept asking people for six months if there was a way to start such a movement in Kashi," said Sohan Lal Arya, the first person who claimed that there was a 'shivling' in Gyanvapi Masjid.

Arya was a senior leader and spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) from 1984 to 1995, and took the Gyanvapi mosque matter to court in 1995. The VHP is a Hindutva organisation that played a key role in the Babri Masjid case.