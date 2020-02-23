Internet Suspended in Aligarh After Police And Protesters Clash
Clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police in the old city area in Aligarh on Sunday, 23 February, following incidents of arson and stone-pelting on late Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after, Internet services have been suspended in Aligarh till Sunday midnight, said the District Magistrate Chandrabhushan Singh.
There were reports of injuries to some people but the exact number of those injured in clashes is yet to ascertained, they said.
Reports of brick-batting, arson were still coming in from a spot where some women protestors were holding a dharna since Saturday on the Mohamed Ali Road leading to the Kotwali police station with police trying to evict the protesters from there, they said.
The violence broke out a day after the police denied protesters permission to erect tents as protection from the weather, after it rained on Friday, reported NDTV.
Women Students from AMU Behind It: Police
The DM also said, “People protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act pelted stones at Police vehicles and tried setting a transformer ablaze near Jama Masjid. Police had to resort to teargas to disperse them,” reported ANI.
The clashes broke out shortly after a Bhim Army-led march by hundreds of anti-CAA protesters heading to the district collectorate earlier were stopped midway by police and Rapid Action Force jawans.
However, after being stopped by the police, the protesters had headed towards the Eidgah area in the city where another group of anti-CAA women protesters had been holding an indefinite dharna for the past three weeks.
As the Bhim Army-led protesters, including women, were stopped by police from moving ahead after they crossed over the Katpula Bridge from the old city, they decided to join the women protesters sitting in Eidgah area.
The protesters had taken out the march on a call by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Shops in some areas near Kotwali had downed their shutters.
Aligarh SSP Rajmuni, who took over the charge as the district police only last night, had earlier told mediapersons that following the abortive march, an FIR has been lodged against three persons at the Delhi Gate police station for trying to violate prohibitory orders and breach peace in the city.
The new SSP said that he was monitoring the situation arising out of the anti-CAA protests, going on both at the AMU and the old city area.
He had said our “channels of communications with protesters are going to remain open but it does not mean we will allow anybody disturb the city's law and order.”
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, NDTV)
