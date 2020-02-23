Bhim Army Chief Calls for Bharat Bandh; UP, Bihar, NCR Feel Impact

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad’s call for a nationwide bandh on Sunday, 23 February received widespread support from multiple social outfits in Delhi, Bihar and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Azad called for the national shutdown following the Supreme Court verdict that states were not bound to provide reservation in government jobs and quote in promotion.



According to a statement by the Bhim Army, the verdict deprives the SC/ST/OBC sections of fundamental rights