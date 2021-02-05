Internet Ban in Sonipat, Jhajjar till 5pm on 6 Feb
Only voice calls will be in service in Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5pm on Saturday.
The Haryana government has announced the suspension of mobile internet services including 2G, 4G, and all dongle services till 5pm on 6 February, in two districts of Sonipat and Jhajjar, where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, since November last year.
Only voice calls will be in service in these two areas.
Last week, on Saturday, the Union Home Ministry had passed an order temporarily suspending internet services at Delhi borders – Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri – the epicenters of the farmers’ protest from 11 pm of 29 January till 11 pm of 31 January.
Later on Monday, the MHA extended the suspension of internet services till 11 pm on 2 February. The order, released on Saturday, 30 January, said that this was, ‘being done in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency’.
Even on Tuesday, 2 February, Haryana extended the suspension of mobile Internet services till 5 pm on Wednesday, 3 February, in seven districts of the state, amid the protests, reported PTI.
The administration had first suspended the internet in parts of the national capital and its borders on 26 January amid the violence and unrest over farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi.
The MHA had invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to suspend the internet in the borders and adjoining areas.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.