Internet Ban in Sonipat, Jhajjar till 5pm on 6 Feb

The Haryana government has announced the suspension of mobile internet services including 2G, 4G, and all dongle services till 5pm on 6 February, in two districts of Sonipat and Jhajjar, where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, since November last year.

Only voice calls will be in service in these two areas.

Last week, on Saturday, the Union Home Ministry had passed an order temporarily suspending internet services at Delhi borders – Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri – the epicenters of the farmers’ protest from 11 pm of 29 January till 11 pm of 31 January.