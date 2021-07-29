International Tiger Day: Inside the World of a Real-Life 'Sherni'

Ahirwar, who lives with her mother, has to report to work at 9 am. Days when she and her team visit the field, are particularly hectic, she says. Work on field involves tracking the movement of wild animals, ensuring that the water reservoirs across the forest are well-equipped, and the cameras installed at multiple locations are functional.

For Ahirwar, some days are less taxing as compared to others. These are the days when there is no field visit – and her team mostly focuses on clearing the paperwork at their local office.

"But even paperwork can be very puzzling sometimes. Because it doesn't just involve filing records. It also involves engaging with multiple stakeholders, including local politicians and other bureaucrats, to address their grievances and ensure smooth functioning of our own department," Ahirwar says.

And what does she do when not at work? Well, it involves spending time with her mother and being a mother to her plants.