International Tiger Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

International Tiger Day also know as World Tiger Day is observed every year on 29 July. The day is observed to spread awareness about dangers faced by tigers.

It is very important to focus on tiger conservation as it plays a very important role in protecting and maintaining a balanced ecosystem across its range.

According to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), "As top predators, wild tigers play an important role in maintaining the harmony of the planet's ecosystems. By preying on herbivores, tigers help to keep the balance between the prey animals and the forest vegetation which they feed upon."