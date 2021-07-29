International Tiger Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes
International Tiger Day was founded in the year 2010.
International Tiger Day also know as World Tiger Day is observed every year on 29 July. The day is observed to spread awareness about dangers faced by tigers.
It is very important to focus on tiger conservation as it plays a very important role in protecting and maintaining a balanced ecosystem across its range.
According to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), "As top predators, wild tigers play an important role in maintaining the harmony of the planet's ecosystems. By preying on herbivores, tigers help to keep the balance between the prey animals and the forest vegetation which they feed upon."
International Tiger Day: History
World Tiger Day was first observed in the year 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. A total of thirteen tiger range countries came together and decided a global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022.
International Tiger Day: Significance
According to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), there may have been 100,000 tigers at the beginning of the 20th century. The number was drastically reduced to 3,200 in the year 2010. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to save these wild cats.
International Tiger Day play a important role in it by spreading awareness and by working towards conservation of tigers.
International Tiger Day: Quotes
"We must protect tigers from extinction. Our planet's future depends on it." - Michelle Yeoh
"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." -Mahatma Gandhi
"A healthy tiger population is an indicator of sustainable development in the 13 tiger range countries." - Midori Paxton
"When a man wants to murder a tiger he calls it sport, when a tiger wants to murder him he calls it ferocity." - George Bernard Shaw
