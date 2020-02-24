‘Inspires Awe’: Trump After Taj Mahal Stroll With Melania Trump
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took a stroll around Taj Mahal during the Agra-leg of their maiden visit to India on Monday, 24 February. The US President was also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials.
Upon reaching Taj Mahal, President Trump and the First Lady Melania wrote in the visitors' book and said the mausoleum “inspired awe” and is a “testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture.”
They later strolled around the Taj Mahal complex and were briefed about the history and significance of the monument.
Agra Welcomes Trump
Trump arrived in Agra after attending the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium earlier in the day.
From the Kheria airbase in Agra, Trump's convoy of over 30 vehicles drove to Oberoi Amarvilas hotel near the Taj Mahal complex. Over 15,000 school students, who lined up on both sides of the route, held US and India flags and cheered the US president as his motorcade passed by.
Trumps and the Taj Mahal
President Trump and First Lady Melania soaked in the views of the Taj Mahal and posed for photographers in front of the monument. The couple spent about an hour at Taj Mahal and witnessed the sunset from the UNESCO heritage site, before heading to Delhi.
Their daughter and son-in-law also joined them in their tour.
The last US president to have visited the the Mughal-era monument was Bill Clinton, who had come to India in 2000. He had seen the Taj along with daughter Chelsea Clinton.
“During Clinton's visit, the city streets were deserted due to security arrangements, prompting him to call it a ‘city of ghosts'. This time the excitement can be felt in the air,” said Mohit Kumar, who works at a hotel in Tajganj area.
“I was very young in 2000 when Clinton visited. We are very excited and happy that another US President has come to our city due to which the civic amenities have been improved,” he said.
The Taj Mahal, which was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631, has been refurbished for their visit.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
