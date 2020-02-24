‘Inspires Awe’: Trump After Taj Mahal Stroll With Melania Trump

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took a stroll around Taj Mahal during the Agra-leg of their maiden visit to India on Monday, 24 February. The US President was also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials.

Upon reaching Taj Mahal, President Trump and the First Lady Melania wrote in the visitors' book and said the mausoleum “inspired awe” and is a “testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture.”

They later strolled around the Taj Mahal complex and were briefed about the history and significance of the monument.