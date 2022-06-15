Man With Same Name as Accused Wrongly Jailed for 9 Months; Freed by Court

The court judgment said that the Chintagufa police served permanent arrest warrant against Bhima Podiyam, son of Deva, resident of Juhupara of the Minpa village while the arrest warrant was issued against the original accused Bhima Podiyam, son of Deva, resident of Padipara of the Minpa village.

The court order also said that the original accused was arrested on 28 January 2016 by the same Chintagufa police.