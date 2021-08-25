This Kerala Society Offers a 'Fair Price' for Forest Products from Tribal People

Formed in 2017 by a group of tribal activists, over 200 tribal families from groups such as Kattunaikans and Paniya are part of the society, which functions from Munderi in Nilambur.

While the group has not yet received any government assistance for its development, the society has been able to lend a helping hand to many tribal families in the region, through hard work and the aid of well-wishers.

Speaking to TNM, tribal activist and secretary of the Pattika Vargha Seva Society, Chithra MR, explains the need for this society.