Infosys Sacks Three Employees Held on Fraud Charge by I-T Dept

Global software major Infosys on Monday, 9 March, sacked three of its employees who had been arrested on a bribe charge levelled by the Income Tax Department, said a company official.

"The three employees have been terminated after a thorough internal investigation," said the city-based IT behemoth to IANS.

Admitting that the company was aware of the allegations against the accused who have been found violating the company's policies by the tax authorities, the official said the company takes any breach of its policies and code of conduct seriously. "We are cooperating with the authorities," the official added.