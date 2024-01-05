Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'We Owe It': Infosys' Narayana Murthy Defends 70-Hour-Work Week Statement

Murthy's statement sparked a huge debate on the internet.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Months after saying that Indian youngsters should work for 70 hours a week, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has defended it by saying that a lot of his friends in the West were all happy about it.

In an interview to CNBS-TV18, Murthy said, "I rationalised it this way. If anybody has performed much better than me in their own field, not necessarily in my field, I would respect and call them, and I would say, where do you think I was wrong in saying this? But I didn't find it. A lot of my Western friends, a lot of NRIs, and a lot of good people in India called me, and without exception, they were all very happy."

"They all said whether it is 70 or 60, that's not the issue. The issue is that we have to work hard in this country because the poor farmer works very hard. You know, the poor factory worker works very hard. So, therefore, those of us who received education at a huge discount, thanks to the subsidy from the government for all this education. In my case, I got a scholarship, right from the university. So we owe it to the less fortunate citizens of India to work extremely hard."

Here's what GenZ, Millennials and Boomer think of Murthy's suggestion.

;
Also Read

Narayana Murthy Has Soared So High That He Can Only Have a Top-down View of Work

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Infosys   Infosys founder   Narayan Murthy 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×