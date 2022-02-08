Info on Bodies Dumped in Ganga During COVID-19 Second Wave Not Available: Centre

There is no information available regarding the number of dead bodies that were dumped in the river Ganga during the peak of the deadly second COVID-19 wave, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 7 February.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) had sought a report from the concerned state governments on the bodies found floating in the river and the action taken or contemplated for ensuring proper handling, management, and disposal of the bodies for ensuring the protection of the river.

He said in a written response, "The information regarding the number of COVID-19-related bodies estimated to have been dumped in the river Ganga is not available,” news agency PTI reported.