Industrial Output Grew 4.5% in February; Highest in 7 Months

India's industrial production grew at the fastest pace in seven months at 4.5 percent during February, mainly on account of uptick in mining and manufacturing activity as well as power generation, official data showed on Thursday, 9 April.

Factory output, as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had recorded a growth of 0.2 percent in February 2019. It had registered a growth of 4.9 percent in July 2019.

The production contracted by 1.4 percent in August, 4.6 percent in September and 6.6 percent in October last year. It grew 2.1 percent in November, 0.1 percent in December 2019 and 2.1 percent in January 2020.

Last month, provisional data showed IIP growth of 2 percent in January, 2020.