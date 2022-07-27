Indore Medical College Students Allege Ragging, Torture by Seniors; FIR Filed
"They make us do non-sensible acts… like having sex with a pillow," said students in the anonymous complaint.
A complaint has been filed against unknown senior students of Madhya Pradesh’s biggest medical college in Indore under Anti-Ragging Act 2009, and sections concerning criminal intimidation and obscenity.
The issue came to light after an anonymous complaint, with chat records, screenshots, and audio and video evidence, was registered with the University Grants Commission’s anti-ragging helpline.
The UGC directed the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College authorities to look into the matter and take action. The college’s anti-ragging unit lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against all the accused students at Sanyogitaganj police station, Indore.
The anonymous complaint mentioned that the senior MBBS students forced the juniors to pretend to have sex with the pillows.
The students also alleged that the senior MBBS students forced them to take the names of the girl students from their batch, and made lewd comments against them.
“They force us to tell them about the girls in our batch; they note their names, abuse them, comment on their figure, shape and skin colour, and force us to do the same. They make us do non-sensible acts… like having sex with a pillow, or doing similar acts with our own batchmates.”The anonymous complaint of the students as registered in the FIR
MGM Medical College Dean Sanjay Dixit told The Quint that they have registered an FIR and are waiting for the students to be identified to take further action.
Forced To Slap Batchmates, Professors Encouraged Ragging
“During the visit [when students were called to the apartments of their seniors], we have been continuously abused verbally… If we get late to the visit place, we are forced to do as many sit-ups as the minutes by which we have been late… There is a system of mutuals, in which we are forced to slap our own batchmates for any insensible reason.”FIR
The students also complained that their mobile phones were snatched and kept away to ensure that there was no record of the activities going on in the flat.
The complaint also mentioned that the professors at the university supported ragging, terming it "necessary for one's personality development."
“There have been many incidents when the professors themselves have supported ragging by saying that it is necessary for one's personality development. All of these things happening to us in the first year is very traumatizing and make us mentally very unstable,”the anonymous complaint noted
On the allegations against the professors for encouraging ragging on the campus, the dean, Sanjay Dixit said:
"The police is doing their job. Our anti-ragging committee is also looking into it. Once things get clear, all necessary actions will be taken against anyone involved in the ragging."
Tehzeeb Qazi, the Sanyogitaganj police station incharge told the media that they have started recording the statements of the students.
“We're recording statements of all the students concerned at the medical college, on the basis of which the accused seniors and the flats where these incidents happened will be identified," Qazi said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.