Indore Declared Cleanest City for Fifth Time; Chhattisgarh Cleanest State

Meanwhile, Gujarat's Surat and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh bagged the second and third positions respectively in the 'cleanest city' category.

In the survey announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MOHUA), Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been declared as the 'cleanest Ganga town' and Chhattisgarh as the country's cleanest state.

According to a press release issued by MOHUA on Thursday, 18 November, while only 56 cities were awarded certification on some star rating in 2018, in 2021, as many as 342 cities have been awarded the same.

These 342 cities include nine five-star cities, 166 three-star cities, and 167 one-star cities.

Regarding the Swachh Survekshan, while 73 major cities were surveyed in 2016, as many as 4,320 cities participated in the sixth edition of the cleanliness survey this year.

(With inputs from PTI.)