IndiGo Pilot Suspended for Threatening Wheelchair-Bound Passenger
Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday, 10 February, suspended an IndiGo captain for three months for allegedly intimidating and threatening a wheelchair-bound senior citizen in a Chennai-Bengaluru flight on 13 January, an official said.
During investigation, it was found that the pilot-in-command "insisted" on an apology letter from the passengers – the senior citizen and her daughter – which further delayed the matter, detaining them for approximately 75 minutes after the deboarding began at the Bengaluru airport.
"It was established that the pilot-in-command's attitude towards the wheelchair-bound senior citizen passenger was intimidating, threatening and lacked compassion. The DGCA has suspended his license for a period of three months," the official added.
