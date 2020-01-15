Indigo Pilot De-rostered for Threatening Passenger

An IndiGo airlines pilot has been de-rostered a day after a passenger, who was travelling on a flight from Chennai to Bengaluru, was denied wheelchair assistance for her mother. Supriya Unni Nair, the passenger, then shared her ordeal on Twitter.

Reacting to the incident, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he requested his office to contact the airline as soon as he saw the tweet about the pilot’s behaviour towards the passenger and her mother.

“The airline has informed @MoCA_GoI that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry,” he wrote.