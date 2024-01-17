IndiGo Fined Rs 1.20 Crore After Viral Video Showing Passengers Eating on Tarmac

Amid chaos over flight cancellations due to fog, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Wednesday, 17 January, has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1.20 crore on IndiGo airline.
Wait, why? The Rs 1.20 crore fine was levied on the airline in connection with a recent viral video that showed IndiGo passengers sitting near their flight on the tarmac at Mumbai airport and eating dinner that was distributed to them.
Fines galore: India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo, according to news agency ANI.
A Rs 30 lakh fine each was imposed on Air India and SpiceJet for lapses in rostering pilots to operate flights in low visibility conditions.
A Rs 60 lakh fine was imposed by BCAS on Mumbai airport operator MIAL, PTI reported.
Additionally, a Rs 30 lakh fine was imposed on MIAL by DGCA.
The story so far: This week, the woes of passengers wanting to catch a flight from or to Delhi have dominated social media platforms.
There have been delays, disruptions, cancellations, and passengers lashing out at airlines for the chaos and the lack of communication and compensation.
The primary reason behind major disruptions in flight operations at key airports across India is the "unprecedented" and dense fog that has enveloped Delhi.
Know more: It appears that IndiGo has borne the brunt of the ensuing chaos.
On Sunday, 14 January, a passenger on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa was seen assaulting one of the aircraft's pilots in a viral video.
The passenger, Sahil Kataria, was arrested after a complaint by IndiGo.
He was later released on bail.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)