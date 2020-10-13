India’s Visa-Free Access to Places Drops by 50% Amid COVID: Study

For the US, the study showed that American passport-holders could travel to as many as 185 destinations without a prior visa in January, which has dropped down to less than 75 by October.

"As criticism of the country's pandemic response continues to mount, and with the US presidential election just weeks away, the precipitous decline of US passport power and American travel freedom is seen as a clear indication of its altered status in the eyes of the international community," H&P said.

Other countries that witnessed a decline in their access levels on Henley's Passport Index from the pre-COVID to the post-COVID times are Singapore, Brazil and Russia.

“Unsurprisingly, those countries whose coronavirus responses have been criticised for being inadequate have taken the greatest knock when it comes to the travel freedom of their citizens,” the firm said.