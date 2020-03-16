Not 14, 28 Days Quarantine Must For Coronavirus Suspects: ITBP Doc

At New Delhi’s Chhawla centre, the testing on patients who could have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is being carried out non-stop. The biggest quarantine facility in India, the camp is run by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to quarantine Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit countries.

The facility houses 1,000 beds and has a medical staff of between 35 and 40.

Dr AP Joshi, the Chief Medical Officer of the ITBP, tells The Quint how he and his staff are ensuring that possible coronavirus patients are properly isolated before they could return to their homes.