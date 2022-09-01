India's Growing Challenge in the Face of Changing Tactics of Jihadi Modules

An evaluation of the ABT module reveals how the tactics of jihadi outfits have evolved and become more sophisticated over the years unlike the separatist ethnic insurgents in the Northeast that continue to rely mostly on ambushes in the border districts.

It is not yet known if more women were enrolled by the ABT in Assam. The precise role of Jahura in the outfit is still under investigation but what appears to be a possibility was her assigned role of ‘coordination’ among the functionaries of the group. This also points to the fact that she had already been indoctrinated and found to be capable of accomplishing the tasks assigned to her.

ABT seems to have understood the advantages that women have over men in certain tasks and situations which were earlier evidenced from their roles with some insurgent outfits in the Northeast. Many rebel leaders in the region admitted that women were able to fulfil assignments on surveillance and information gathering better than their male counterparts.

Sometime in the late 90s, the ULFA had engaged women for some high-profile assassinations. Some of these attempts failed but a few were successful including that of a brigadier who was gunned down in the heart of Guwahati. Jahura was adept in the use of the ‘dark web’ for peer-to-peer communication through a sophisticated and expensive software. Gurav informed that she had also been trained to destroy evidence so that no information would be available to the police on the other members of the module. Incidentally, police are searching for some Bangladeshi nationals believed to have been actively involved with ABT in Assam.

All these tactics were unknown to the previous jihadi modules busted in Assam that operated more-or-less on the conventional pattern. Jamatul-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), for instance, was structured unlike the ABT which is loosely organised and decentralised, according to some government officials.