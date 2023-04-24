Indians Slam German Cartoon Comparing India & China's Populations As 'Racist'

A cartoon published by a German magazine, which depicts India's population overtaking China's, has angered several Indians, who allege that the depiction is downright racist.

The cartoon, published in the Der Spiegel magazine, shows an overcrowded train with people sitting on top holding the tricolour and a Chinese bullet train on a parallel track which is falling behind.

The cartoon purportedly highlights the technological growth of China while showcasing India's apparent lack of modern infrastructure.