2 Indian Students Injured in Road Accident Near Toronto Now Out of Danger
Five Indian students were killed in a road accident that took place near Toronto on 12 March.
India's High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria said on Monday, 14 March, that the two Indian students who were injured in a road accident in Canada are now safe while another had a lucky escape.
Bisaria said that the two are still admitted in the hospital and that the Indian Embassy in Toronto is in touch with the family of the injured. Tweeting an update on the accident, he said,
"Update on tragic accident in which 5 Indians were killed near Toronto on Sat: two injured still in hospital, mercifully out of danger. One other student in the van carrying 8 persons escaped unhurt. India in Toronto is in touch with friends/family for all help."
Five Indian Students Killed in Accident
Five Indian students were killed in a road accident that took place near Toronto on Saturday, 12 March. Two others were hospitalised after sustaining injuries.
The Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) identified the deceased students as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan, and Pawan Kumar.
According to reports, the passenger van in which the students were travelling had collided with a tractor trailer. The accident had reportedly happened at around 3:45 am on Saturday at the Ontario highway – Highway 401.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.