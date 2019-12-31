Indian Railways Announces Fare Hike Effective From 1 January 2020

"Indian Railways has continuously endeavored to augment passenger experience through modernization of coaches and provision of improved facilities over stations. Further, the burden of 7th Pay Commission on Indian Railway has necessitated rationalization of fares,” the statement said.

"In order to expand passenger amenities and facilities at various railway stations and trains, it has become imperative to increase the fare marginally without over burdening any class of passengers. Fast modernization of Indian Railways will be achieved through this fare revision," it read.

It also said the suburban passengers have been left out of the hike keeping the "affordability concerns of daily commuters". This section constitutes 66 percent of total passenger segment of the railways.