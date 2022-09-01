Indian Pregnant Woman's Death in Portugal: MEA Calls Incident 'Unfortunate'

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the woman's death was "the last straw" that led to Temido's resignation, the report quoted Portugal's Lusa news agency as saying.

"I am grateful for all the work carried out by Dr. Marta Temido, especially in the exceptional period of combating the COVID19 pandemic. The @govpt continue the ongoing reforms with a view to strengthening the SNS and improving healthcare provided to the Portuguese,” Costa, an Indian-origin leader, said in a tweet.

His remarks came after a storm of criticism over the Portuguese government's handling of staff shortages in maternity units, by temporarily closing some of them and forcing pregnant women to undergo risky transfers between hospitals.

Local media reported that the pregnant tourist died while being moved from Lisbon's Santa Maria Hospital - the largest in Portugal - because its neonatology unit was full.

Her baby was delivered in good health following an emergency caesarean section, authorities said.

An investigation into the woman's death has been launched, the report said.

There have been similar incidents across Portugal in recent months - including the separate deaths of two infants whose mothers had apparently been transferred between hospitals and endured long delays, it said.