Happy ‘Saka’ New Year 1941: Story Behind India’s National Calendar

According to the Saka calendar, 22 March marks the new year, with the onset of the month of Chaitra, which usually has 30 days, except for a leap year, when it’s 31 days and begins on 21 March. The first six months of the Saka calendar usually have 31 days, done by taking into account the ellipticity of earth’s orbit around the sun. The rest six months last for 30 days each, according to Cultural India.

According to a portal called Hindu Blog, a different kind of Saka Calendar is followed in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka and in that calendar, 1941 begins on 6 April 2019.

Although the Saka Calendar is the national calendar of the nation, the government of India follows the Gregorian calendar.