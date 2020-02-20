Indian Journalist Wins AFP’s Kate Webb Prize For J&K Coverage

Ahmer Khan, a 27-year-old Indian freelance reporter, was named the winner of the 2019 Agence France-Presse Kate Webb Prize on Thursday, 20 February, for his coverage on the ground in Kashmir during the lockdown of the region.

The award, named after one of AFP's finest correspondents, recognises journalism by locally hired reporters in Asia operating in risky or difficult conditions.

Khan was honoured for a series of video and written reports that vividly illustrated the impact on locals in the region following India's decision to abrogate article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August.