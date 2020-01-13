Indian Army Havildar Slips in Snow in J&K, Reaches Pakistan

Negi’s family demanded that the government ensure his safe and early return from Pakistan.



The rescue efforts are underway in Gulmarg Sector to locate Negi of Garhwal Regiment, according to army sources, reports ANI.

A resident of Ambiwala Sainik Colony in Dehradun, Negi had joined the 11 Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002. After a month's vacation in Dehradun in October, he was posted to the snowy area of Gulmarg in November.

Meanwhile, snowfall in Kashmir threw life out of gear for the second day on Monday and forced cancellation of all flights to and fro Srinagar airport, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)