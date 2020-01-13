Indian Army Havildar Slips in Snow in J&K, Reaches Pakistan
The family of Indian Army Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi was left in tears after he went missing, only to be found later that he had slipped in the snow at Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, during duty and landed in Pakistan.
Negi’s wife Rajeshwari, on 8 January, received a phone call from his unit informing her that he was missing.
Also Read : Army rescues 2,500 stranded tourists in Sikkim
Negi’s family demanded that the government ensure his safe and early return from Pakistan.
The rescue efforts are underway in Gulmarg Sector to locate Negi of Garhwal Regiment, according to army sources, reports ANI.
A resident of Ambiwala Sainik Colony in Dehradun, Negi had joined the 11 Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002. After a month's vacation in Dehradun in October, he was posted to the snowy area of Gulmarg in November.
Meanwhile, snowfall in Kashmir threw life out of gear for the second day on Monday and forced cancellation of all flights to and fro Srinagar airport, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)