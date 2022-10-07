Indian Air Force Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance of the Day

It took the Indian Air Force a lot of practice, dedication, and hard work to excel on the battlefield. The resilience of the officers made sure that the force attained its goal and succeeded in the mission to become one of the strongest in the world.

The Indian Air Force possessed a strength of six RAF-trained officers and 19 air soldiers when it was established initially while their inventory had four Westland Wapiti IIA army cooperation biplanes. It was nothing as compared to the strong air force of other countries in the world. However, after over four years, a flight took off toward North Waziristan to support the Indian Army against insurgent Bhittani tribesmen. A “B” Flight was formed in April 1936 on the vintage Wapiti, and in 1938, a “C” Flight was raised to bring the No. 1 Squadron ostensibly to full strength. Though the strength of the Indian Air Force had risen greatly by the second world war.

After 1941, a training structure was essential for the force thus RAF (Royal Air Force) flying instructors were assigned to flying clubs to provide train volunteers and interested individuals. The training was given at seven clubs in British India and two in various princely States. All these measures were taken after considering the defence issues of India in 1939 by the Chatfield Committee. However, after years of training and attention from the government, the squadrons emerged as one of the best flyers in the world.