Indian Air Force Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance of the Day
Indian Air Force day is celebrated with a sense of pride and patriotism. Know the history and significance
Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8 October every year. The main aim is to pay a tribute to the Air Force of India and acknowledge their contribution, and excellence India has presented in the field.
Indian Air Force was founded on 8 October 1932, and since then the force has been a part of several important and landmark missions that have led to the success of the nation. The Indian force has also fought the historic air force battles that have helped build a strong reputation of India on the battlefield and showcase the skills they possess required to protect its nation. This year Indian Air Force will be celebrated to honour India’s aviation industry and the air force personnel who have spent their life for the safety of the nation.
Indian Air Force Day 2022: Theme
The theme for Indian Air Force Day 2022 has not been announced yet.
Indian Air Force Day 2022: History
It took the Indian Air Force a lot of practice, dedication, and hard work to excel on the battlefield. The resilience of the officers made sure that the force attained its goal and succeeded in the mission to become one of the strongest in the world.
The Indian Air Force possessed a strength of six RAF-trained officers and 19 air soldiers when it was established initially while their inventory had four Westland Wapiti IIA army cooperation biplanes. It was nothing as compared to the strong air force of other countries in the world. However, after over four years, a flight took off toward North Waziristan to support the Indian Army against insurgent Bhittani tribesmen. A “B” Flight was formed in April 1936 on the vintage Wapiti, and in 1938, a “C” Flight was raised to bring the No. 1 Squadron ostensibly to full strength. Though the strength of the Indian Air Force had risen greatly by the second world war.
After 1941, a training structure was essential for the force thus RAF (Royal Air Force) flying instructors were assigned to flying clubs to provide train volunteers and interested individuals. The training was given at seven clubs in British India and two in various princely States. All these measures were taken after considering the defence issues of India in 1939 by the Chatfield Committee. However, after years of training and attention from the government, the squadrons emerged as one of the best flyers in the world.
Indian Air Force Day 2022: Significance
The Indian Air Force Day fills the individuals and the air force team with a sense of pride and patriotism. The day spreads love for the nation and recognises the efforts and sacrifices that the armed forces make. They also encourage youngsters to dream to be a part of the force.
Air Force Day holds an immense historical significance and it also serves as a reminder of history and speaks of several events when the air force was of great help and completed various important missions on their own. The day is also educational.
The occasion of IAS day unites the country and brings the citizens together to pay tribute to the air force regardless of their social class or gender.
