'Entire Nation is Elated': PM Modi After India's Historic Thomas Cup Win

Indian men’s badminton team defeated the 14-time winners and 2021 champions, Indonesia, 3-0 to clinch their maiden title at the first attempt in the tournament. Indonesia are in fact the most decorated country in the Thomas Cup. Indian men had previously reached the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979.

Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, and Kidambi Srikhanth all won their matches to ensure the gold medal was going back home with India. Srikanth remained unbeaten through the course of the tournament.