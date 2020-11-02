India’s Unemployment Rate Rises to 6.98% in October: CMIE

According to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s unemployment rate in October rose to 6.98 percent from 6.67 percent in September.

The spike has been recorded in both urban and rural sectors. The rural areas show a steep rise in the unemployment rate for the month. The unemployment rate rose to 6.90 percent in October from 5.86 percent from the previous month.

Whereas, the urban unemployment rate declined to 7.15 in October from 8.45 in September.