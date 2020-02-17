India to Set up Separate Theatre Command for J&K: CDS Gen Rawat
In an interview with ANI, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat laid out his plan of action under his new role as India’s CDS on Monday, 17 February. According to Gen Rawat, a separate theatre command, with assets of all three defence services –Army, Air Force, Navy – is being planned for Jammu and Kashmir.
“A study has been ordered under the Air Force Vice Chief, on the Air Defence Command, which will be helpful in avoiding fratricides and timely implementation of orders in case of aerial attacks,”said Rawat.
Gen Rawat laid out his plan in the following points:
- Setting up two to five theatre commands, with the first one to be rolled out by 2022.
- Indian Navy's Eastern and Western commands to be integrated into Peninsular command.
- Indian Air Force to helm India's Air Defence command, all long range missiles and air defence assets to come under it.
- A separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command.
- A policy of staggered procurement of big ticket purchases including acquisition of 114 fighter jets (is favoured).
- Navy's demand for third aircraft carrier to be considered after assessing performance of indigenously built aircraft carrier.
- Overseas Indian bases for logistics support.
