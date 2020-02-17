India to Set up Separate Theatre Command for J&K: CDS Gen Rawat

In an interview with ANI, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat laid out his plan of action under his new role as India’s CDS on Monday, 17 February. According to Gen Rawat, a separate theatre command, with assets of all three defence services –Army, Air Force, Navy – is being planned for Jammu and Kashmir.

“A study has been ordered under the Air Force Vice Chief, on the Air Defence Command, which will be helpful in avoiding fratricides and timely implementation of orders in case of aerial attacks,”said Rawat.

Gen Rawat laid out his plan in the following points: