India to Privatise More than Half of Its State-Owned Banks: Report

The privatisation plan comes at a time when the economy is strapped due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the government is trying to raise money by selling assets in none-core companies and sectors.

According to the Reuters report, several government committees and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have recommended that India needs to limit its state-owned banks to five.

In 2019, the government had merged ten state-owned banks into four but the government official told Reuters, "The government has already said that there will be no more mergers (between state-owned banks) so the only option for them is to divest stakes."