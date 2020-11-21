India Summons Pak Official, Lodges Protest Over Nagrota Incident

Pakistan High Commission officials were summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, 21 November, over the Nagrota incident, in which four suspected terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, as India conveyed its “strong concern” to Pakistan on the “terror attack planned by JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad).”

“Pakistan Cd’A (Chargé d'Affaires) was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces. It was demanded that Pakistan desists from it policy of supporting terrorists and terror group operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism,” it added.