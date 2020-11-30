India Slams OIC for Its ‘Factually Incorrect’ References to J&K

India rejected the references to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday, 29 November, calling them “factually incorrect and unwarranted”.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that the OIC had “no locus standi” in matters related to the union territory of J&K, after the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC referenced to India over its policy in J&K, at Niamey in Niger, new agency PTI reported.