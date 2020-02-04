India GDP Projection Likely at 4.9% in FY20, 5.5% in FY21: Moody’s

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday, 4 February, said economic growth projections made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2020-21 appear ambitious given the structural and cyclical challenges facing the Indian economy.

The budget expects nominal GDP growth of 10 % in 2020-21, followed by 12.6% and 12.8 % in FY2022 and 2023. But, Moody's saw GDP growth rising to around 8.7 % in the next financial year beginning April 1 from about 7.5 % in the current fiscal.