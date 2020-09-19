India Preparing for Long Haul Along LAC, Other Key Developments

Tension in eastern Ladakh increased manifold following the Galwan Valley clashes on 15 June in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed. The situation deteriorated further after China’s attempt to occupy the Indian territory in August and September were unsuccessful.

Both countries have been in conversation to deescalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The defence ministers, foreign ministers and national security advisors of both countries have met over the last one month but neither country has initiated disengagement.