China Should Work With India for Complete Disengagement: MEA

External Affairs Ministry (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday, 17 September, said both India and China should focus on easing tensions in the friction areas.

He said both countries should take forward the process for complete disengagement of troops from all friction points, including the Pangong lake.

"The Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas," Srivastava said.