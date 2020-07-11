India Plans Non-Tariff Barriers on 350 Chinese Imports: Report 

As part of the attempts to cut import dependence, and encourage production and demand for locally made goods, the government is considering import restrictions on more than 350 items, including electronic goods, toys, furniture, and textiles, reported The Business Standard.

According to the report, the government is looking at introducing an import-monitoring system for some items and mandatory licensing requirements for other products. The strategy for the same is being formulated by the ministries of finance; commerce; micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and the NITI Aayog.

Items such as processed food, textiles, leather, toys, and furniture are being considered for import restriction. Drugs and items like television, air-conditioners, and refrigerators are also on the list.