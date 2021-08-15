‘India Must Be Prepared for Fallout’: RSS’ Ram Madhav on Afghanistan

The Taliban are reportedly headed towards the Afghanistan Presidential Palace for a “peaceful transfer” of power.

The Taliban said on Sunday that negotiations were underway with the Afghan government for the peaceful surrender of Kabul, adding that there was no plan whatsoever to topple the capital city militarily.

In a statement, the insurgent group acknowledged that the fighters have no intention to enter the Afghan capital Kabul and will enter the city peacefully.

According to an AFP report, Taliban fighters have been instructed to stay at the gates of the capital and not enter the city till a peaceful transition of power has been reached.

Meanwhile, as per TOLO news, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said that Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition would happen peacefully.

The minister also assured residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

(With inputs from IANS)