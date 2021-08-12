'Closely Monitoring Developments': MEA on 'Concerning' Situation in Afghanistan

The briefing comes after the Indian Embassy in Kabul issued a security advisory, urging swift return of Indian nationals from Afghanistan earlier this week.

"We had issued an advisory for Indian nationals to leave Afghanistan for India through commercial means, there is no formal evacuation mechanism," the MEA spokesperson said.

He added, "Last year, our Mission in Kabul had facilitated return of over 383 members of Hindu & Sikh community in Afghanistan to India. Our Mission in Kabul continues to remain in touch with Afghan Hindu & Sikh community members and we'll ensure provision of all necessary assistance to them," ANI quoted.