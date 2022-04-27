‘Hate-In-India And Make-In-India Can’t Coexist': Rahul Gandhi's Barb at PM Modi
Gandhi posted a picture showing the years in which seven multinational companies and big names exited from India.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Wednesday, 27 April, to lash out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out the exit of global brands from India. “Hate-in-India” and “Make-in-India” cannot coexist, he stated.
Asking PM Modi to focus on the unemployment crisis in the country, he posted a picture showing the years in which seven multinational companies and big names exited from India.
“The ease of driving business out of India... 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories. 649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs,” the Congress leader wrote.
In a previous tweet on Tuesday, Gandhi emphasised on the unemployment issue. He gave a 'new slogan' for 'new India', a jibe on unemployment featuring in every house.
"In 75 years, Modi ji is the first Prime Minister of the country whose 'Masterstrokes' have left more than 450 million people hopeful of getting a job," the tweet read.
The central government has also faced heavy criticism at the hands of Opposition over the rise of fuel prices in the past months. Last month, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the PM, saying PM’s “to-do” list included raising the prices of petrol and diesel, making farmers in the country helpless, and privatising government properties.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.