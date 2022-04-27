‘Hate-In-India And Make-In-India Can’t Coexist': Rahul Gandhi's Barb at PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Wednesday, 27 April, to lash out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out the exit of global brands from India. “Hate-in-India” and “Make-in-India” cannot coexist, he stated.

Asking PM Modi to focus on the unemployment crisis in the country, he posted a picture showing the years in which seven multinational companies and big names exited from India.

“The ease of driving business out of India... 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories. 649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs,” the Congress leader wrote.