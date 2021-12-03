'Baseless, Unfounded': India on UN Body Statement on Khurram Parvez’s Arrest
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Monday, 22 November, arrested human rights activist Khurram Parvez.
On Wednesday, 1 December, the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had expressed concern over the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir-based activist Khurram Parvez on charges of terrorism.
A day later on Thursday, 2 December, the Indian government rubbished its statements as "unfounded" and "baseless," and added that the "arrest" and the subsequent detention of Parvez was carried out "entirely as per provisions of law", The Indian Express reported.
What the Indian Govt Said?
In a statement, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said, "We have seen the statement made by the Spokesperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on specific incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The statement makes baseless and unfounded allegations against law enforcement authorities and security forces of India," reported The Indian Express.
He also accused the OHCHR of showing a complete lack of understanding of the security challenges faced by India due to cross border terrorism and its impact on 'the Right to Life', a fundamental human right of citizens including for those at Jammu and Kashmir.
Parvez was booked under Sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy), 18B (recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation), and 40 (raising funds for a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
A week after his arrest, on Wednesday, the OHCHR had expressed concern over his detention and had urged the Indian government to "fully safeguard" his rights. The UN body also expressed its concern over the "crackdown of civil society actors", civilian killings and use of "sweeping counter-terrorism measures".
'Deeply Concerned at the Arrest of Khurram Parvez'
In a statement, OHCHR spokesperson Rupert Colville had said the organisation was "deeply concerned" at the arrest of Khurram Parvez "under Indian counter-terrorism legislation, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)".
"In view of this context of previous reprisal for legitimate conduct, we call on the Indian authorities to fully safeguard his right to freedom of expression, association and personal liberty and to take the precautionary step of releasing him,” the statement added, as per The Indian Express.
Responding to queries regarding the statement, Bagchi said, OHCH demonstrated a clear bias by calling proscribed terrorist organisations 'armed groups' . India being a democratic country takes all the required steps to counter cross border terrorism, he said.
He said that the Parliament enacted the National security legislations, like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (UAPA) "to protect the sovereignty of India" and to ensure safety of its citizens.
He also said Indian authorities only "act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights".
(With inputs from The Indian Express, ANI)
