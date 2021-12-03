'Baseless, Unfounded': India on UN Body Statement on Khurram Parvez’s Arrest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Monday, 22 November, arrested human rights activist Khurram Parvez on the charges of terror funding, following raids at his residence and office, ANI reported, quoting the investigation agency.

Parvez was booked under Sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy), 18B (recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation), and 40 (raising funds for a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A week after his arrest, on Wednesday, the OHCHR had expressed concern over his detention and had urged the Indian government to "fully safeguard" his rights. The UN body also expressed its concern over the "crackdown of civil society actors", civilian killings and use of "sweeping counter-terrorism measures".