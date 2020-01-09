India’s Growth Likely to ‘Decelerate’ to 5% in 2019-20: World Bank

The World Bank on Wednesday, 9 January, has projected a five percent growth rate for India in the 2019-2020 fiscal, but said it was likely to recover to 5.8 percent in the following financial year.

The growth rate for Bangladesh has been projected to remain above seven percent through the forecast horizon and, in Pakistan, it is projected to languish at three per cent or less through 2020 as macroeconomic stabilisation efforts weigh on economic activity, the bank said in its latest edition of the Global Economic Prospects.

“In India, where weakness in credit from non-bank financial companies is expected to linger, growth is projected to slow to five percent in fiscal year 2019/20, which ends on 31 March, and recover to 5.8 percent the following fiscal year,” the World Bank said.