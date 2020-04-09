India’s GDP May Drop to Multi-Decade Low of 1.6%: Goldman Sachs

The growth slowdown is different from previous recession episodes because there is fear in the minds of citizens which were not present earlier, it said.

"Our sense so far is of a less aggressive policy stimulus by Indian policymakers compared to, for example, 2009," it said, adding it hopes more actions will follow both from the RBI and the government on top of the 0.75 percent rate cut and the stimulus package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore that they have initiated, respectively.

"The fiscal math will be dented by only 0.08 percent, if we were to include the Rs 1.75 lakh crore package," it said, adding that states will also jump in with their fiscal packages.