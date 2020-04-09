India’s GDP May Drop to Multi-Decade Low of 1.6%: Goldman Sachs
Economic growth is likely to plummet to a multi-decade low of 1.6 percent in fiscal year 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing measures like lockdowns and social distancing, American financial services firm Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday, 9 April, in one of the bleakest forecasts on GDP yet.
It can be noted that growth was estimated to slide to a decade low of 5 percent for FY20 even without the pandemic, and the virus outbreak has only worsened the woes.
‘Sharp Deterioration in Economic Activity Next Quarter’
Many analysts have been doing downward reviews of their forecasts amid coronavirus concerns with some estimating a contraction in the first quarter of the fiscal, but this is the lowest forecast for the year as a whole yet.
“Despite the policy support so far, and our expectations of more, we believe that the nationwide shutdown, and rising public anxiety about the virus are likely to lead to a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March, and in the next quarter,” it said.
The growth slowdown is different from previous recession episodes because there is fear in the minds of citizens which were not present earlier, it said.
"Our sense so far is of a less aggressive policy stimulus by Indian policymakers compared to, for example, 2009," it said, adding it hopes more actions will follow both from the RBI and the government on top of the 0.75 percent rate cut and the stimulus package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore that they have initiated, respectively.
"The fiscal math will be dented by only 0.08 percent, if we were to include the Rs 1.75 lakh crore package," it said, adding that states will also jump in with their fiscal packages.
Recreation, Culture, Education Likely to Take a Hit
Consumption, which contributes 60 percent of the GDP, is set to be hit badly because of the lockdown, the firm said, upwardly reviewing the impacts on services consumption.
"These effects obviously appear very high; in our growth forecasts, we assume these effects to be partial, given that the enforcement of even the nationwide lockdown is not complete, and we assume a staggering exit from the lockdown," it noted.
Apart from that, high frequency data is also not showing much hope, as auto sales were down sharply in March, besides, the fall in manufacturing purchasing managers index and muted global demands.
