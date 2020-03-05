India-EU Summit Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak: MEA

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Brussels for the India-European Union (EU) Summit, which was supposed to be held on 13 March, has been rescheduled in view of the coronavirus outbreak, said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 5 March, during a press conference.

“The meetings will be rescheduled to a mutually convenient date, which is yet to be decided,” he added.

On Wednesday, at least two staff working for the EU administration in Brussels have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are receiving treatment, European officials said.

One case, a man working at the European Defence Agency (EDA), had returned from Italy on 23 February .

The second, who works in security for the European Council, is thought to have been infected in Brussels after having contact with the first man.