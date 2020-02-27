QCrime: Woman Raped in 2 Separate Incidents; Man Killed Over Rs 5

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in two separate incidents within a span of two hours on the night of 19 February in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, 26 February.

All the three accused, including an autorickshaw driver, have been arrested. Narrating the sequence of events, a Rabale MIDC police station officer said that the victim had failed to board a train at suburban Ghatkopar on 18 February while she was with her relatives. The woman then boarded another train and reached Mumbra railway station in Thane district on 18 February night and slept at the station, he said.

The accused were arrested on the basis of the description given by the victim. The trio were remanded in police custody till 29 February.

(Source: Hindustan Times)