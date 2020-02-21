QCrime: 7 Held for Assaulting 2 Dalit Men in Rajasthan & More

Seven people were arrested on charges of torturing two young Dalit men for allegedly stealing Rs 50,000 from a motorcycle service centre in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on 16 February, the police said on Thursday, 20 February, a day after videos of their ordeal went viral on social media.

In the videos, the manager and six other employees of the service centre can be seen thrashing the two with rubber fan belts and then pinning down one of them. One of them is then stripped and violated with a screw driver laced with petrol. One of the accused filmed the torture on his mobile phone.

On Wednesday, the police booked Hanuman Singh (39), Bhim Singh (43), Chel Singh (42), Raghuveer Singh (19), Rahmat Ullah (19) and Chatar Singh (21) and one more person under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), section 342 (wrongful confinement), section 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code and different sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(Source: Hindustan Times)