QCrime: Man Bludgeoned to Death; Two Youth Arrested for Rape
1. Industrialist Bludgeoned to Death in Chakan, Four Arrested
Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of an industrialist in Chakan industrial area on Monday afternoon of 18 February. The 45-year-old man was bludgeoned to death outside his office, police said.
The deceased was identified as Harishchandra Kisanrao Dethe, a resident of Vishrantwadi. A complaint in this regard was lodged at Chakan police station.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil said the man had come to his industrial unit on Monday morning when five to six persons barged in and got into a heated argument with him. Police said they were yet to reach a conclusion on the motive behind the murder. The accused were remanded in police custody by a local court.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Two Youth Arrested for Rape, Kidnapping in Mohali
Police have arrested two persons for kidnapping and raping a minor. The accused arrested – Ajay and Arashdeep – belong to Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested from the UP village and the girl was recovered from their possession.
Police said the victim also hails from the same village as the accused, where her father works as a gardener.
The victim is eldest of her siblings and a student of class 9 in a Mohali school. On 15 February, she had left for school in the morning, but when her mother went to pick up the children from school, she was told the victim had not turned up at school.
The accused were booked on the complaint of the victim’s father on 16 February 2020, under Section 363 (kidnapping), 366- A (procuration of minor girl) and later 376 (rape) was added when the victim told the police that the accused Ajay had taken her to the village on the pretext of marrying her, but had raped her.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Woman Allegedly Raped Near Toll Plaza in Karnal, Two Held
A 19-Year-old woman was allegedly raped near a toll plaza in Haryana’s Karnal district Sunday night when she went to use the restroom while her husband waited nearby. Investigating Officer Praveen Kumar said two people — the one who allegedly raped her, and his accomplice who threatened her at knife point — have been arrested in the last two days.
The accused even gave their telephone number to the victim before fleeing from the spot, and the number helped police track them down, sources said.
The spot where the alleged rape took place is an underpass that is currently not operational. The incident took place at around 11 pm.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Stepfather Gets 10-Yr Jail for Raping 12-Year-Old in Mohali
The local court awarded 10 years in prison to a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for raping his 12-year-old step daughter. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict who was living in Dera Bassi.
The accused was arrested in July 2018 on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who has three children. After her first husband deserted her, she married the accused and was living with him in a rented place in Dera Bassi. On the day of the incident, the mother said she was on the terrace of the house with her children while one daughter, aged about 12 years, was in the room.
When she came down, she found the door bolted from inside. Upon knocking, the accused opened the door and fled the place. The mother found her daughter bleeding after which she informed the police, who nabbed the accused.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Death Of Six Children Of Kerala Couple In 9 Years Triggers Police Probe
The death of six children of a couple in a span of nine years has raised suspicion among police personnel who have registered a case following a complaint after a three-month-old child of the family died on Tuesday and was buried.
Police exhumed the body, which was buried in the morning, and took it to the district hospital at Tirur for post-mortem. The infant was the sixth child of the couple, police said.
"A case has been registered (for unnatural death) in the matter to verify the death beyond any suspicion raised by locals since five other children of the couple had died in the past nine years," a senior police official said. The couple had three boys and three girls of which the third girl child lived till the age of four and the rest died before turning one. However, relatives claimed that there was nothing suspicious in the death of the children and that doctors have said it was due to some genetic disease.
(Source: PTI)
6. Cop, 2 Transport Officials Among 4 Held in Graft Case
Gorakhpur police arrested four persons, including two additional regional transport officers (ARTOs), for allegedly taking money to allow overloaded trucks to ply on the roads. The other two persons are a police constable posted with the transport department and a driver of Passenger tax officer posted in Basti.
Gorakhpur police arrested the four persons in connection with an FIR registered at the Belipar police station in January.
The accused were booked under relevant IPC sections said Shukla. The police also invoked Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Man Found Murdered in Outer Delhi With Head Smashed In
A 40-year-old man was found dead with his head smashed in Madanpur Dabas in outer Delhi on Tuesday, 18 February. Police said the man was missing since Sunday after he left his house to collect some money from a friend. Police suspect a personal enmity to be motive behind the murder.
According to the police, the man, identified as Rajesh Gupta, lived with his wife and three children in Prem Nagar, Rohini, and worked as a tailor at a shop near Durga Chowk. Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said that around 12.30pm, they got a call reporting that body was found at a secluded spot in Prem Nagar.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Two Kenyan Nationals Found Dead in Gurgaon
Two Kenyan nationals were found dead at a paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon’s Sushant Lok area Tuesday, 18 February police said.
The dead have been identified as Ruth (27) and David (33). Ruth, who lived at the accommodation where her body was found, worked at a private school in Gurgaon. Police said David’s employment status is yet to be ascertained.
“Ruth’s family was trying to contact her for the last few days. When she did not return their calls, they asked an acquaintance to check on her,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken. On reaching the PG, Ruth’s acquaintance found the door locked from inside. Police were alerted when there was no response to repeated knocks on the door.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Drunk Man Kidnaps Boy, 7, Asks Him To Fill Liquor In Glasses
A drunkard allegedly kidnapped a seven-year-old boy and asked him to fill liquor in glasses after assaulting him, police said on Tuesday, 18 February. The accused, Radhesham Ramti Sharma, 27, a resident of Wardhaman Nagar, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.
The boy was playing near his home on Monday, 17 February, when the accused came there on a motorcycle and forced him to sit on his vehicle, the police said.
Sharma drove the minor to nearby bushes where he took out a liquor bottle and glasses. He asked the boy to pour liquor into the glasses, they said.
When the boy refused to do so, the accused beat him up with a rod and left, the police said. The police traced the accused and arrested him. Sharma has been booked under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and also provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, they added.
(Source: PTI)
