QCrime: Man Bludgeoned to Death; Two Youth Arrested for Rape

Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of an industrialist in Chakan industrial area on Monday afternoon of 18 February. The 45-year-old man was bludgeoned to death outside his office, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harishchandra Kisanrao Dethe, a resident of Vishrantwadi. A complaint in this regard was lodged at Chakan police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil said the man had come to his industrial unit on Monday morning when five to six persons barged in and got into a heated argument with him. Police said they were yet to reach a conclusion on the motive behind the murder. The accused were remanded in police custody by a local court.

(Source: The Indian Express)