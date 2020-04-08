QCrime: 40-Yr-Old Woman, Set Ablaze, Dies; FIR Against Journalist
1. 40-Year-Old Woman ‘Set Ablaze’ by Two Men, Dies in Hospital
A 40-year-old woman who was set ablaze allegedly by two men in Danteshwar area of Vadodara, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at SSG hospital on Monday. Both the accused were arrested under charges of murder, police said.
The victim, Bela Vyas, lived in a housing society for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) with her brother. For the last ten years she had also been on medication for mental illness, police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. UP: Fir Against Journalist for Online Post Against PM, CM
The city police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against journalist Prashant Kanojia for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.
The case was lodged at the Ashiana station on the basis of a complaint registered by local BJP leader Shashank Shekhar Singh, who claimed to have noticed the comments in question on Sunday.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. UP: Gangsters’ Act Invoked Against 13 Accused of Kamlesh Tiwari Murder
The Lucknow police have invoked the UP Gangsters’ Act against 13 accused in the murder case of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari that took place in the state capital on 18 October last year.
Police said, among the total 13 accused, three are out on bail. The other accused are lodged at the Lucknow district jail.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Two Men Held for Violating Lockdown; Shifted to Quarantine Facility
The police on Monday arrested two men, who had travelled from Gujarat, for allegedly violating lockdown orders and risking the potential spread of infection, near Wazirpur Chowk in Sector 10. The police said the men were sent to a quarantine facility in Sector 9 and their samples were sent for testing.
According to the police, the men worked as drivers in Gujarat and were attempting to return to their respective villages in Arwal and Sheikhpura districts in Bihar.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Man Shoots 16-Year-Old Son Over Glass of Milk
Enraged over scanty quantity of milk offered by his son, a 45-year- old farmer allegedly shot dead the 16-year-old at Sohanna village under Puranpur Kotwali police station. The man then turned his .315 bore licenced rifle and shot himself dead.
The incident took place at around 9.15 pm on Monday. Both died on spot while the farmer's younger brother, who tried to intercene, sustained serious bullet injuries.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Chandigarh Police Lodge Two FIRs for Spreading Communal Hatred on WhatsApp
The UT cyber cell have registered two FIRs against unidentified persons for spreading communal hatred by posting hateful messages on WhatsApp groups.
In their official statement, the police said two complaints were received on their email account, along with mobile phone screenshots, where the complainants mentioned hateful messages being circulated in WhatsApp groups. The investigating officials said the messages were defaming a particular community “by connecting them with the spread of coronavirus”.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. 5 Arrested in Murder over COVID Debate
A day after a man was shot dead after a discussion between two rival groups turned violent in Kareli, five of the key accused were arrested in connection with the murder on Monday.
As per reports, Lotan Nishad (24) was shot dead after an argument over the novel coronavirus outbreak between two rival different communities turned violent on Sunday morning.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. Gujarat: ‘Recording Videos’ Against Prohibitory Orders, 2 Held
The Dabhoi police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly shooting and circulating videos condemning the prohibitory orders in place during the lockdown and speaking against the Prime Minister. The video was brought to the notice of the police Monday morning, following which police traced down the source of the video and arrested Mohammad Haneef Ladma and Sakeer Chara.
“They had recorded and circulated videos on social media where they are heard saying that the decision to keep places of worship closed is not acceptable. The content was inflammatory,” said Investigating Officer JM Waghela. They were booked under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Man Arrested for Playing a Prank
A 32-year-old man was arrested for calling up Regional Disaster Management Cell in Thane, and giving them false information about people in need of food. The RDMC officials later found that the person played a prank. Mohammad Hussain, had informed RDMC about 40 poor.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)