QCrime: 40-Yr-Old Woman, Set Ablaze, Dies; FIR Against Journalist

A 40-year-old woman who was set ablaze allegedly by two men in Danteshwar area of Vadodara, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at SSG hospital on Monday. Both the accused were arrested under charges of murder, police said.

The victim, Bela Vyas, lived in a housing society for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) with her brother. For the last ten years she had also been on medication for mental illness, police said.

(Source: The Indian Express)